LUBBOCK, Texas — Tayviosha De’ann Wall, 18, of Lubbock, was arrested and accused of sex trafficking a minor in Texas and New Mexico, according to federal court documents. Court records connected her to Robert Taylor, a man accused of Possession of Child Pornography.

Court records said Wall was arrested on November 28 in the 2500 block of South Loop 250.

A federal criminal complaint accused Wall of picking up an underage girl in Midland and traveled “to several areas withing New Mexico and Texas with the specific intent of engaging in prostitution.”

Court documents stated Wall posted ads on a website known for prostitution and targeted the areas of Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces and Roswell, New Mexico. The ads contained photos of Wall and the underage girl in lingerie and offered sexual services.

After sex trafficking in Albuquerque, court documents stated the two drove back to Lubbock, and Wall dropped the juvenile off at Taylor’s house.

Court records stated undercover agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety contacted Wall through the phone number listed on the ads. Wall agreed to meet with an undercover agent and was taken into custody.

Wall was interviewed by DPS and confessed that she picked up the juvenile in Midland in early November and drove her to New Mexico with intention of engaging in prostitution. When Wall’s phone was searched, court documents stated authorities found photos of the juvenile that were posted on the website.

“Transporting [the underage girl] to Lubbock, Texas from New Mexico was to further the prostitution activity and to continue engaging in prostitution,” federal court records stated.

Wall was accused of a federal charge of Interstate Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. She was also charged with possessing child pornography, according to Midland County jail records. Wall remained in federal custody as of Wednesday.