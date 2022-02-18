LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a situation Friday afternoon involving a vehicle going over 100 mph on Loop 289 unable to stop. According to LPD, the vehicle crashed around 3:05 p.m., and one person had minor injuries.





LPD said the situation began around 2:40 p.m.

The westbound lanes of West Loop 289 between University Avenue and the Highway 84 exit toward Littlefield were closed due to the crash.

At 3:24 p.m., LPD sent an emergency notification by email and text which said, “Due to a crash, the westbound lanes of N. Loop 289 between University Avenue and the Hwy 84 exit toward Littlefield are closed. Please seek an alternate route. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.”