MULESHOE, Texas — A New Mexico man died in a crash on County Road 1048 and State Highway 214, less than a mile east of Muleshoe, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Orlando Martir-Galindo, 39, of Lovington, New Mexico was traveling eastbound on CR 1048 at 11:32 p.m. Thursday, and disregarded a stop sign, the crash report said.

Martir-Galindo’s vehicle became airborne as it crossed SH 214. He continued east onto CR 1048 and went into a rollover, the DPS crash report continued.

Martir-Galindo was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the crash.