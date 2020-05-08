Louisiana patrol car stolen, used in fatal shooting in Texas

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle in Louisiana was stolen and used in two attempted armed robberies in Texas that ended with the suspect being fatally shot by a man he tried to rob.

Opelousas police in Louisiana were carrying out a narcotics investigation at a motel Tuesday when someone stole a running patrol vehicle from the parking lot.

Police in Port Arthur, Texas, located the vehicle Tuesday evening.

Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso said 25-year-old Leon Jones III was shot and killed by a man he tried to rob.

The man who shot Jones wasn’t injured.