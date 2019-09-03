Lorena ISD releases statement on suspected mass shooter

Authorities look at a U.S. Mail vehicle, which was involved in Saturday’s shooting, outside the Cinergy entertainment center Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP)

(KWKT) — Lorena ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Kucera released a statement Tuesday morning concerning the deadly massing shooting in Odessa and Midland.

The suspected shooter, Seth Ator, killed 7 people and wounded more than 20 others. Police say the shooting started when DPS Troopers stopped Ator for a traffic violation.

Below is the full statement:

Lorena ISD can confirm Seth Aaron Ator attended Lorena Independent School District between the years of January 1995 and November of 2000. School District records indicate Ator was in the 2001 graduating cohort, but did not graduate from Lorena High School. Ator moved several times between Canyon ISD in Amarillo and Lorena ISD during this time frame. Lorena ISD records show Ator withdrew from Lorena High School in November of 2000 to enroll in a GED program. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of the tragedy in Odessa. Joe Kucera, Ed.D.

Superintendent, Lorena ISD

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Canyon ISD for comment. We have yet to hear back.