Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck

DALLAS (AP) — A longtime Texas Appeals Court justice has died in a car crash after his vehicle and another were struck by a driver authorities say was intoxicated.

Justice David L. Bridges died Saturday at the scene of the crash on Interstate 30 in Royse City.

Bridges’ vehicle and another were struck by a car traveling the wrong way on the interstate.

The driver of that vehicle was taken a hospital for minor injuries and was booked on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Bridges, 65, was first elected to the 5th District Court of Appeals in 1996. 

