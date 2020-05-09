Local salons re-open thanks to Gov. Abbott’s plan to re-open Texas

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above does not include 206 Salon and was shot before the new guidelines were put in place for hair salons and barbershops.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of Governor Abbott’s second phase of re-opening Texas, hair salons and barbershops were given the green light to re-open their doors today but with some guidelines.

Some of those guidelines include wearing both gloves and masks, having workstations be at least six feet apart, and disinfecting workstations before serving their next client.

One of the salons that re-opened in Amarillo, is Salon 206. Ashley Williams, the salon’s manager, talked about getting back to work under the new safety regulations.

Williams said, “We’re all really excited to be back in the salon, and we’ve always been really clean with the TDLR rules and regulations. We have to follow a lot with cleaning our hands, cleaning our stations after every client, so we’ve been pretty trained on this since the get-go.”

Salon 206 is having to ask a few things from their clients, due to the new guidelines.

“We’re asking the clients to come in with their masks, and to sit out in their car so we’re not having too many clients just hanging out at the front. And if they do come in, we’re keeping them about six feet apart,” said Williams.

In addition to salons and barbershops, both nail and tanning salons were also allowed to open today, while gyms will be allowed to open on May 18, with 25% percent capacity.

