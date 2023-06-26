BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville physician assistant pleaded guilty to health care fraud Monday morning, the United States Attorney’s office announced.

Fernando Mendez, 50, pleaded guilty after admitting to unlawful practice of medicine at an area mental health clinic.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mendez continued to practice medicine at CCI Therapy Counseling Centers International P.C. with locations in Harlingen and Brownsville following the suspension.

Notices from the Texas Physician Assistant Board (TPAB) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) state that Mendez’s license has been temporarily suspended multiple times in the past.

June 2015

The Texas Medical Board (TMB) panel found out that on or around June 12, 2015, Mendez was arrested by the Brownsville Police Department for improper photography or video recording.

According to a release from TMB, a video recording device disguised as an electrical outlet was found in a minor girl’s bathroom.

July 2015

The TPAB announced the Brownsville Police Department served an arrest warrant on Mendez for the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information to fill a Zolpidem prescription.

March 2016

Without notice, the TPAB temporarily suspended Mendez’s PA license after determining his practice as a “continuing threat to public welfare.”

July 2021

An investigation by the Texas Medical Board revealed Mendez’s PA license was suspended after he violated “sexual boundaries by having sex with a patient” and issuing prescriptions to non-patients.

August 2022

The DEA issued an order to show cause to Mendez.

On the published document, the United States Office of Special Counsel (OSC) proposed to revoke Mendez’s certificate of registration.

The OSC stated Mendez’s registration should be revoked because he is “currently without authority to handle controlled substances in the State of Texas, the state in which [he is] registered with the DEA.”

September 2022

Mendez was charged for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicaid by working with a suspended medical license.

According to Alamdar S. Hamdani U.S. Attorney with the Southern District of Texas, Mendez continued to evaluate and treat patients at mental health clinics in Brownsville, Harlingen and Pharr.

During this time, Mendez allegedly created medical records under the identities of other physicians and billed Medicaid for services he rendered during his suspension.

At his recent trial, Mendez admitted he manufactured medical records to make it appear a different medical provider had seen patients when he was the one who had done so.

Mendez faces up to 10 years in federal prison with a maximum fine of $250,000 for his recent role in health care fraud and malpractice.

His sentencing date is scheduled for October 2, 2023.