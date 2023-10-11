AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts announced Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is distributing $1.1 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments.

Today, Hegar announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts a combined $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for October, 4.5% more than October 2022.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s website of that $1.1 billion, the city of Amarillo is set to receive $8.761 million and the city of Canyon is set to receive $385,581.79.

Officials stated that the following allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2023) Recipient Oct. 2023

Allocations Change from

Oct. 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities $706.1M ↑4.5% ↑5.3% Transit Systems $230.7M ↑1.9% ↑5.5% Counties $68.8M ↑4.6% ↑10.3% Special Purpose Districts $107.1M ↑10.7% ↑12.1% Total $1.1B ↑4.5% ↑6.2% Via the Office of Comptroller Glenn Hegar



For more information regarding sales tax allocations by city and county visit the Texas Comptrollers website.