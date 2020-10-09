Local bar owners react to the regulations of Governor Abbott’s new order

"Indirectly, it's kind of a slap in the face. Honestly, it's almost as if its been designed for us not to be able to operate."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Governor Greg Abbott gave Texas bar owners some good news, Wednesday, announcing that bars and nightclubs can reopen at 50% capacity starting Oct. 14. Bars can reopen in counties where their county judge has approved the new order.

“It’s time to get back to work, and let us go back to resuming our normal lives,” said Manager of Playtime Lounge, Lynn Cravens.

Lynn Cravens and Jami Burleson says they are happy to reopen, but the new regulation are still hurting their businesses.

“Indirectly, it’s kind of a slap in the face,” explained Owner of Barbwire N Lace, Jami Burleson. “Honestly it’s almost as if its been designed for us not to be able to operate.”

Business must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., all customers must be seated while eating or drinking, and everyone must wear a face covering wherever it is not possible to be 6 feet apart. For a closer look at regulations click here.

“We have paid for our liquor license, and we haven’t been able to use it, ” said Cravens. “But they’re wanting us to spend another $800 to get a Food and Beverage permit?”

The two believe decision on operational protocols should also be made by county judges.

But for Owner of Tall City Brewing Co., waiting was not an option. A food truck is always on site as long as their doors are open for business.

“If a bar can get up to the same capacity as a Food and Beverage permit can, then yeah, we’ll do away with the Food and Beverage permit, because that’s another permit we don’t need. But until then, we’re gonna keep riding as we have been,” said Thomas.

Other businesses including amusement parks, movie theatres, zoos, aquariums and bowling alleys can also expand to 75% capacity in counties with low hospitalizations. This will go into effect on Oct. 12.

More from MyHighPlains.com: