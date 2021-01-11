Local agency to temporarily suspend rent and mortgage assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting Monday, Jan. 11, Project BRAVO will temporarily suspend accepting new applications for its rental and mortgage assistance program because of limited monetary resources.

“The number of applications we received the first week of the year, plus pending applications from 2020 have exceeded our funding capacity for rent and mortgage assistance. In our first week of opening up our application process, we received over 1,140 applications,” said Laura Ponce, Executive Director for Project BRAVO. “If we do not close the application process now, I’m afraid that we will exacerbate the crisis for potential applicants that need assistance now.”

Any household that applied for the assistance before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 will receive notification of eligibility by Feb. 22.

In addition, Project Bravo is administering the Texas Eviction Diversion Program (TEDP). This program does provide six months’ worth of rental assistance and could include future payments. To be eligible for this program, there must be an active docket number for eviction, as well as the assigned judge. Applicants can call the program administrator at (915) 562-4100, ext. 420, for further information.

Project Bravo anticipates receiving more monetary resources to assist families and individuals for rent and mortgage assistance.

For further information, call (915) 562-4100 or visit www.projectbravo.org.

