WATCH: One arrested during gun-involved incident in San Antonio Walmart

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI) – A live shot from a San Antonio Walmart where there are reports of a possible person with a gun.

UPDATE: According to the San Antonio Police Department, “Officers were called to 1603 Vance Jackson at 11:44 a.m. for a Disturbance (Gun Involved). Officers are still securing the building, they have a male in custody and no injuries. It was not an active-shooter scene.”