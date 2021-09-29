LIVE: Dallas apartment building partially collapses after natural gas explosion

DALLAS (KXAN) — A Dallas apartment building has partially collapsed following a natural gas explosion and fire Wednesday morning, according to NBC sister station KXAS.

The apartment is at the Highland Hills apartment complex, which is on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive near Paul Quinn College. Dallas Fire reported it started working the structure fire around 10:30 a.m. and that people may have been pinned inside.

However, there are currently no confirmed reports of injuries. KXAS says multiple ambulances are at the scene, however.

A fire at the Highland Hills Apartments in Dallas Sept. 29, 2021 (KXAS Photo)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.