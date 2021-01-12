LIVE BLOG: President Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley

Texas

by: KVEO Staff

Posted:

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Here’s the latest information and updates on President Donald Trump arrival to the Rio Grande Valley (all times CT).

Sources told KVEO on Saturday, Trump will land in Harlingen and then take a helicopter to the city of McAllen.

Trump first visited the RGV in 2019 to meet with border security officials about the border wall.

7:11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Harlingen around 1 p.m. he will be taking another plane to land in Alamo, marking the border completion.

