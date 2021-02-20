LIVE BLOG: After overnight freeze, thousands in Central Texas still waiting for warmth and water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While electricity and water are increasingly being restored across Central Texas, several thousands of residents are still awaiting both.

A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Austin.

11:20 a.m. Saturday

Austin Energy: 225 active outages and 4,948 total customers affected. A total of 99.03% of customers now have power.

Oncor: 3,081 active outages and 49,980 affected customers.

Pedernales: 125 active outages and 1,437 total customers affected. A total of 99.483% of meters have power.

Bluebonnet: 28 active outages and 28 total customers affected.

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

🌡️Don't rapidly heat your home, set it at 68 or even lower!

💡Turn off most of the lights

🔌Turn off or unplug any fixtures or appliances

⚡Conserve to keep the power flowing! — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) February 20, 2021

10:35 a.m. Saturday

Lake Travis ISD has cancelled all classes for Monday, Feb. 22. All schools and district offices will remain closed to the public through Monday.

Meanwhile, Leander ISD, which plans to hold classes in-person (where possible) on Monday, will hold a meeting Saturday night to announce the plan for next week.

9:45 a.m. Saturday

When we lost storage in all reservoirs across the city, it triggered a city-wide boil water notice. We need a minimum of 100 million gallons in storage to help build pressure system-wide. Currently, we are a little more than halfway there and climbing! pic.twitter.com/EtaoCH4nKX — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 20, 2021

9:20 a.m. Saturday

Oncor reports there about 9,000 remaining outages although crews have restored power to over 51,000 customers. The company reports 40,000 outages remain.

Austin Energy: 221 active outages and 6,045 total customers affected. A total of 98.82% of customers now have power.

Pedernales: 112 active outages and 917 total customers affected. A total of 99.738% of meters have power.

7 a.m. Saturday

Capital Metro will operate Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates, visit CapMetro.org/Winter.

6:40 a.m. Saturday

As of 6:40 a.m. Saturday, here are power outages by provider.

Provider Active Outages Customers Affected and/or Without Power Austin Energy 234 6,794 Oncor 3,259 51,860 Pedernales 97 545 Bluebonnet 0 0 CTEC 8,557 20.25% of customers TOTAL 12,147 Updated: 6:40 a.m. Saturday

9 p.m. Friday

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Austin Water outage map showed eight of its service zones still experiencing outages. Meanwhile, two zones — central and southeast areas of Austin — are experiencing low water pressure.

