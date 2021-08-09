LIVE: Austin ISD parents, teachers, students demand mask mandates, COVID-19 safety for new school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just one week, a group of over 100 Austin ISD parents, students, and teachers formed the advocacy group “Safe Schools for All” — to demand the district do more to stop COVID-19 spread during in-person learning in the new school year.

Group members are railing against what they call Gov. Greg Abbott’s “dangerous” mask ban in public schools and “irresponsible” guidance by the Texas Education Agency. The new school year comes during an unfortunate surge in COVID-19 cases in the Austin-Travis County area, and state and nationwide.

Many Central Texas parents say they’re concerned — as children younger than 12 still aren’t eligible for vaccinations, as the delta variant rips through communities.

“We have locally elected officials for a reason — they understand our community’s values, know the resources available and health risks to our children,” said Lana Hansen, mother of two AISD students under 12. “We are gathered today to ask Austin ISD to take local action to protect our children by putting in place illness screening, social distancing, mask mandate, and additional safety measures.”

On Monday, in direct defiance of the governor’s ban, Dallas Independent School District announced that beginning August 10, all students and staff will be required to wear masks on district property. With a special meeting Austin ISD meeting scheduled for Monday, many have speculated a similar announcement could be in the works.

Safe Schools for All’s Monday morning meeting will include Travis County Judge Andy Brown among its speakers.

“I’m calling on the people we trust — our AISD trustees — to please call for a vote,” Hansen said Monday. “…ALL OF US want our children back in schools. We want them learning aside their peers and building relationships with their educators. We want them back. But in order to do that, we have to implement safety precautions that are gonna mitigate the spread of this virus.”

