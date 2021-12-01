AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lockdown at Akins Early College High School in south Austin was de-escalated to a hold Wednesday after after a report that three students had a handgun inside a bathroom.

The school reports students and staff are currently safe and all involved students were identified and located. Austin ISD reports no shots have been fired — but one of the students was discovered to be in possession of two ammunition magazines.

Austin Independent School District Police enacted a lockdown immediately after learning of the report just before 10 a.m. According to district police, a “lockdown” is a drill intended to train staff and students to stay behind a locked door, shut off lights, remain seated, remain quiet, and out of sight in case of a threat inside the school.

Meanwhile, a “hold” drill is intended to train students and staff to stay where they are and go on with business as usual. A “hold” will usually be called to clear hallways for any medical emergencies or similar needs, Austin ISD says.

Families of students who wish to pick up their students are asked to report for pickup as normal. Otherwise, campus operations will continue as scheduled.

Austin ISD Police say the incident is still being investigated and that they’re taking all precautions they can right now. The student will not be returning to school tomorrow.

Previous incidents at Akins

Back in October, a fight between two Akins students ended with one of the kids stabbing the other with a knife. The student who was injured was taken to the hospital, the other was taken into custody.

In 2018, Akins student Eduardo Mercado-Del Valle, then 17, was arrested after showing up to campus with a handgun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and no one was hurt.