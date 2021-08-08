LIST: Texans who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States keeps adding more hardware to its extensive collection of Olympic medals at the Tokyo Games. The added boost comes with the help of Texas athletes winning medals at the Tokyo Games.
More than 100 athletes with Texas ties are participating in this year’s Olympics for 20 different countries.
Texas Medal Count
- Total: 24
- Gold: 10
- Silver: 8
- Bronze: 6
Here’s the list of Texas stars piling up medals for Team USA
Swimming
Lydia Jacoby
Gold – Women’s 100m breaststroke
Silver – Women’s 4x100m medley relay
The 17-year-old became the first Alaskan to win Olympic gold in swimming. She’s planning to swim for the University of Texas after her senior year at Seward High School.
Erica Suillvan
Silver – Women’s 1500m freestyle
Sullivan is an incoming UT Austin freshman with plans to study Radio-Television-Film at UT and even had a message for Matthew McConaughey.
Simone Manuel
Bronze – Women’s 400m freestyle relay
Manuel is a five-time Olympic medalist from Sugar Land, Texas.
Natalie Hinds
Bronze – Women’s 400m freestyle relay
The Midland native began swimming at age four and has qualified three times for the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles
Silver – Women’s team finals
Bronze – Women’s balance beam
The Houston native is the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She has won 25 medals at world championships and now, seven more at the Olympics.
Jordan Chiles
Silver – Women’s team finals
She is originally from Washington, but moved to Texas to train alongside Simone Biles at the World Champions Centre.
Softball
Cat Osterman
Silver
The former UT Longhorn, former Texas State pitching coach and Olympic medalist came out of retirement to compete in Tokyo.
Wrestling
Tamyra Mensah-Stock
Gold – Women’s 68kg freestyle
The Katy, Texas native won the second wrestling gold medal ever claimed by an American woman and first for a black woman.
Weightlifting
Sarah Robles
Bronze – Women’s 76kg
Houston resident makes history becoming first U.S. woman to win 2 Olympic weightlifting medals.
Track and field
Ryan Crouser
Gold – Men’s shot put
Former Texas Longhorn broke the Olympic record three times in the final. He also dedicated his win to his grandfather who died right before he left for Tokyo.
Athing Mu
Gold – Women’s 800m
Gold – Women’s 4x400m relay
The 19-year-old Texas A&M track star became the fourth Aggie to earn a medal in Tokyo and first American woman in more than 50 years to win a gold medal in the 800m race.
Valarie Allman
Gold – Women’s discus
This was Allman’s first Olympics. The Austin resident and UT volunteer coach came out on top to win the first discus medal by an American-born woman since 2008 and first gold medal for the United States track and field team in Tokyo.
Keni Harrison
Silver – Women’s 100m hurdles
The Austin resident is a volunteer assistant coach for the Longhorns and one of 10 children.
Fred Kerley
Silver – Men’s 100m
Kerley is from Taylor and one of more than a dozen Aggies currently competing in Tokyo.
Gabrielle Thomas
Silver – Women’s 4x100m relay
Bronze – Women’s 200m
The Harvard grad is now a UT Longhorn working to get Masters in Epidemiology.
Teahna Daniels
Silver – Women’s 4x100m relay
Daniels is a former Longhorn and current volunteer assistant UT coach.
Raevyn Rogers
Bronze – Women’s 800m
The Houston native won her Olympic medal in Tokyo on the day of her mom’s birthday.
Bryce Deadmon
Gold – Men’s 4x400m relay
Bronze – 4x400m mixed relay (Runners who compete in qualifiers also receive a medal.)
Deadmon became the first Aggie to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games and first man from A&M in more than 30 years.
Basketball
Kevin Durant
Gold
The former Longhorn became Team USA’s all-time leading Olympics scorer in his third appearance at the games.
Khris Middleton
Gold
Middleton is a former Texas A&M Aggie and current forward for the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ariel Atkins
Gold
The former University of Texas at Austin Longhorn currently plays for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics as a point guard.
Brittney Griner
Gold
Griner is a Houston native and a former Baylor University Bear.
Baseball
Ryder Ryan
Silver
The right hand pitcher is a Round Rock Express player in the Texas Rangers system.
Simeon Woods Richardson
Silver
The Sugar Land, Texas native and was most recently traded to the Minnesota Twins.
Scott Kazmir
Silver
The Houston native previously played for the Astros and is currently in the San Francisco Giants minor league system.
Volleyball
Chiaka Ogbogu
Gold
The former UT Longhorn is from Coppell, Texas.