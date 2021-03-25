LeTourneau University, UT Tyler, SFA among Niche’s best colleges in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a list by Niche naming the 2021 best colleges in Texas, three East Texas higher learning institutions made the top 40.

LeTourneau, located in Longview, came in at No. 8. The University of Texas at Tyler was named No. 26. Nacogdoches’s Stephen F. Austin State University came in at No. 35.

LeTourneau received an overall Niche grading of A-, while UT Tyler and SFA got an overall grade of B. The rankings are based on a number of factors like academics, professors, value for money, campus, diversity, student life and more.

LeTourneau ranked No. 1 in the following categories: Most conservative college in Texas, best college with no application fee in Texas and best online college in Texas.

UT Tyler was also named No. 5 best college for nursing in Texas and No. 12 top public university in Texas.

SFA was ranked No. 8 best Greek life college in Texas and came in at No. 12 for the categories of top party school in Texas and colleges with the best student life in Texas.