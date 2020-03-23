Lawsuit to protect bird nicknamed feathered mouse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists have sued the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a proposal to protect an elusive marsh bird called the eastern black rail and nicknamed the “feathered mouse.”
A lawsuit filed Thursday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the bird as threatened in 2018, but never made the rule final.
The Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition called Healthy Gulf say the birds are “on the brink of extinction.”
They say that’s largely because of loss of wetlands where it lives.