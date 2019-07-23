Lawsuit: Man linked to 19 deaths killed another woman

FILE – Billy Chemirmir is shown in an undated file booking photo provided by the Dallas County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. Lawsuits allege Chemirmir, already charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women, also killed six additional elderly people, which would bring the number of his victims to 18. The six lawsuits filed Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood independent living facility accuse it of failing to keep residents safe. The lawsuits say plaintiffs anticipate Billy Chemirmir will soon be indicted in the deaths of the five women and one man. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A lawsuit alleges a 90-year-old woman is another victim of a Dallas man who has been linked to 19 deaths.

The suit was filed Monday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood, an independent living facility in Dallas, by the woman’s children. It alleges the facility failed to keep residents safe.

According to the lawsuit, police told the woman’s family that tracking data confirmed Billy Chemirmir was at the facility on the day of her 2017 death.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018. He’s charged in the deaths of 12 women, including two other residents of The Tradition. Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider.

Separate lawsuits filed last month claim there were six additional victims at the facility.

The Tradition says it has cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so.