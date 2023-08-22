ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Ector County ISD officials said law enforcement agencies are responding to Permian High School after a bomb threat was made against the school. Officials are “implementing emergency procedures”, no additional information was released.

This response comes on the heels of several “hoax” calls Monday at schools across west Texas, including a scare at Permian in which someone called 911 and said there was a student with a gun on campus.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.