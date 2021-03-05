Last group of asylum-seekers on MPP program expected to cross into Brownsville

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The last group of asylum-seekers who have been living in a tent encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande for over a year in Matamoros, Mexico, are expected to cross into the United States on Friday via Brownsville.
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, took to social media and said the last group of the refugee in Matamoros will be crossing over the Gateway International Bridge.
The bridge is just a few blocks from the encampment where the asylum-seekers had been forced to live under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP), also known as “Remain in Mexico.”
Last week, 27 migrants became 1st to leave the Matamoros tent camp. Extra law enforcement and border security have been needed to ensure proper social distancing as they process large groups of asylum-seekers who have been crossing into South Texas in groups as big as 100.
Nearly 70,000 migrants have been placed in MPP since the Trump administration implemented the program in 2019. However, those whose cases have already been decided or are closed are no longer eligible to apply.
In South Texas, the ability of the migrants to cross signals the end of a long struggle, and the volunteers said they will miss the many new friends that they have made and their thankful smiles and hugs every time they brought supplies to the camp.
