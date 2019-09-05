Large Texas High Schools now tracking head injuries in sports

High school teams are starting to hit the gridiron for their first games of the season. Beyond the hits, some state officials want to know how many suffer concussions. Starting this school year, every large public high school in Texas is required to keep track of head injuries. Not just in football, but in every sport.

ROCKWALL, Texas (KXAS) – The Friday night lights will shine bright tonight in North Texas as high school teams hit the gridiron for their first games of the season.

Starting this school year, every large public high school in Texas is required to keep track of concussions among student athletes.

At the practice field at Rockwall High School, Mark Henry watches from the sidelines, familiar with the risks his son faces on the field.

“Sophomore year, at the playoff in Sachse, he took a pretty hard hit with a knee in the head. He never blacked out but he didn’t even know where he was at,” said Henry.

Read More – http://bit.ly/30TryLI