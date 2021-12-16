Large ecstasy bust in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A traffic stop in Brazos County turns into a hefty drug seizure.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop Wednesday morning on State Highway 6, near Westward Ho.

The driver – identified as Evenee Lawson, along with her husband, Bradley Lawson – were contacted, and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded 4.8 kilos of ecstasy.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is one of the largest quantities of ecstasy recovered from a traffic stop in the county.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office