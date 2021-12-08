(NewsNation Now) — Land seized from a Texas family by eminent domain for construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall has been returned to the family.

The Cavazos family had been fighting since 2018 to keep their 6.5 acres of property located along the U.S.-Mexico border from being taken for border wall construction.

The family thought that Trump leaving office meant this legal battle would end, but their property was still seized earlier this year for border wall construction.

In April, a federal judge ruled the government could take immediate possession of the land.

Under then-President Trump, officials moved at a faster rate to obtain land for border-wall construction.

Now nine months later, the Biden administration is returning the land located in Mission, Texas, along the Rio Grande River to the family.

The property has been owned by the Cavazos family for generations.

The Texas Civil Rights Project, a nonprofit representing the family, says they are extremely grateful for this positive outcome.

The nonprofit also tweeted: