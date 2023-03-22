KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Despite all of the health scares Davonna Green has faced in her lifetime, her light never dulls and her fight to find a living donor for her kidney continues.

At the age of 29, Davonna Green was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disorder that causes many fluid filled cysts to grow in your kidneys.

20 years later, doctors said she could either die from heart disease or kidney failure, but Davonna hasn’t given up.

She’s done the work to beat the odds and is now seeking a living kidney donor.

“Most of my time has been spent, you know, just trial and error, trying to figure out the best thing to do to care for myself and extend my life, time and, you know, be as healthy as I can be and have the best quality of life possible,” said Davonna.

She has channeled her passions of cooking into a form of creating a healthier life style and gives all the glory to her support system that is her husband and children.

Courtsey of Ricky and Davonna Green

Green has spent her time with the diagnosis educating herself and researching information on the disease that doctors have failed to provide.

She has created a non-profit, the Kidney Resource Network, to aid those who are experiencing a story similar to hers.

“It’s important that I’m able to share the information and the experiences that I’ve had, to prevent other people from experiencing what I’ve experienced. Again, if I knew certain things, I probably wouldn’t be struggling with end stage renal disease right now,” said Dovanna.

While facing his own personal health battles of a cancer diagnosis and the passing of his sister, husband Ricky Green has stepped up to advocate for his wife.

“Even now, I’m still fighting, still advocating to encourage people to become a living donor. And that’s that’s the purpose here, is to get the word out. And we’re very optimistic. We’re walking in faith that it’s just a matter of time when that living kidney donor will come forth,” shared Ricky Green.

Despite her tribulations, Davonna works full-time from home while she waits for her living donor and receives dialysis treatments.

You can learn more about Davonna Green’s story by visiting here. For additional resources on the living donor process you can visit here and here.

You can contact FOX 44 for living donor matches by emailing us at: kwktnews@nexstar.tv

FOX 44 News wishes the Green family the best and are keeping them in our prayers.