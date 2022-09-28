KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Veterans Affairs Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors by the president of the organization, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez.

The City of Killeen says the United States Conference of Mayors is the official non-partisan organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or larger. Each city is represented by its chief elected official, with more than 1,400 mayors represented across the country. Nash-King is now one of 48 board members.

From September 15 – 17, Mayor Nash-King attended the Fall Leadership meeting, hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Agenda items included information about the organization’s Mental Health Task Force, public safety priorities where they were joined by the new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the historic Inflation Reduction Act regarding climate change and healthcare, the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, initiatives to increase affordable housing supply, achieving functional zero homelessness, new 2020 Census data, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and new Local Infrastructure hub, among other topics.