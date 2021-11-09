Killeen ISD hosting several Veterans Day events

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District is hosting several Veterans Day-related events this week.
The district kicked off events on Tuesday by saluting veterans with a concert at Ellison High School. Here is a list of other events you can attend throughout the week:
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Meadows Elementary School Veterans parade at 9:30 a.m. and at 9:40 a.m. around the perimeter of the school (must be escorted on post).
- Timber Ridge ES Veterans parade at 2:15 p.m.
- Peebles Elementary School students are writing letters to campus staff who are veterans.
Thursday, Nov. 11 – KISD CLOSED
- Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m. All JROTC units and high school bands are participating.
- Community send-off for Harker Heights High School football team at 3:30 p.m., along FM-2410.
- Harker Heights High School playoff football game against Duncanville at Waco ISD Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
Source: Killeen Independent School District