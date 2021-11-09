Killeen ISD honors Veterans with Salute concert

KILLEEN, Texas – With Veterans Day growing near, the Killeen Independent School District hosted their Salute to Veterans concert Tuesday evening at the Ellison High Auditorium.

The concert included musical acts from the wind ensembles from Harker Heights High School, Killeen High School, Shoemaker High School, and Ellison High School.

Also included in the showcase was the Heights Concert Band, which is made up of many veterans like Dan Hermann, who played in the Army band for 22 years.

“I played for Ronald Reagan, when he said, ‘Tear down this wall,'” Hermann said. “It’s just fun to play music and play in a group and play together, you and a lot of friends.”

“It’s with great pride, then, that the KISD Fine Arts Department offers this heartfelt tribute to and salute to our veterans,” says Killeen ISD Fine Arts Director Dr. Karen Herrera. “We are forever in your debt.”

Killeen ISD will have more Veterans Day events through the week.