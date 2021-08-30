Killeen Fire Department sending personnel to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen’s Fire Department is deploying two personnel to aid in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.

Captain Jason Wuest and Fire Rescue Officer Joseph Stiles are headed to the New Orleans area for 14 days. They will be staffing a 3,000 gallon Tender Tanker Fire Truck provided by the Rio Vista Volunteer Fire Department out of Texas. They are from Killeen’s Central Fire Station.

The request came Monday morning from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) in need of hazard firefighters. In the past, personnel from the Killeen Fire Department have deployed to south Mississippi and Slidell, Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina.

