Killeen city-wide boil order still in place after three days

KILLEEN, Texas – City of Killeen Mayor Joe Segarra says the boil water order will not be lifted until all water chlorine levels are back to normal – which can take several more days.

The city first issued the boil water notice on Tuesday, when the chlorine water samples dropped.

In an effort to stay in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the city issued the notice until all levels are back to .5 level.

“I think the issue is really at the WCID plant,” Segarra said. “Even though it’s coming out at high levels, it has to travel through the different pipes. By the time it makes it down to the city, it drops a little bit.”

He says the city is at .3, which is under the standard. Segarra says they have been working with WCID to change how the water is chlorinated.

‘We’re trying to have them increase the chlorination that they put in the water, so that when it travels it is still meeting that level,” Segarra said. “We’ve never, as a city, had to add any additional chlorine to the water.”

Many business remained closed Thursday due to the notice, while others like McDonald’s were open – excluding items with ice and water.

Segarra says usually boil water notices are a couple days, since this is city wide the time frame is longer.

“One of the Walmart’s, in their deli, was closed – cause they use the water coming right out of the faucet. Anytime that we are not meeting those levels, they don’t want to take the chance either. So they are going to remain closed until we say it’s okay,” Segarra said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was on the ground Thursday assisting with testing.

“We’re doing everything that needs to be done. We are in compliance, and we should be good, hopefully, in a few days,” Segarra said.

He says the city will continue to sample water chlorine levels daily until it is back at .5 levels and stable.

Bell County Water Control announced it will temporarily connect disinfectant in its water treatment process to free chlorine. During this time, the City of Killeen is providing water to those who need it. Residents can contact 254-501-6515.