Kids’ lemonade stand goes viral

Two local children raise thousands of dollars for Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

(FOX NEWS) — What started as a lemonade stand run by children now helping other kids in need.

When Beatrice and her friend Jack decided to sell lemonade they had no idea their small shop would go viral.

They donated their original profit of $148 to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, a place close to the hearts of both Beatrice and her mom.

Beatrice was only six months old when a rare liver disease caused her to go on a waiting list for a transplant.

Her mom was thankfully a match.

Beatrice’s mom wanted to keep the success of the lemonade stand going asking friends and family for donations to help get other children off of transplant waiting lists.

What was once a lemonade stand quickly evolving into so much more.

Over $50,000 has been raised so far, all helping to fund organ growing research at Cincinnati children’s