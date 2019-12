EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Mississippi man in the fatal shooting of a Michigan State University student outside an off-campus apartment building.

Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas, was shot while trying to break up a fight between women in October 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Investigators say he was shot by Steven Washington, the boyfriend of one of the women.

Berrones was a senior at Michigan State majoring in food science.