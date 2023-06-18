WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce put on one of its largest Juneteenth parades. With over 1,000 participants, organizers say today is all about celebration and tradition.

The historic day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, serving as a powerful reminder of the struggles and triumphs of the past.

President of Cen-Tex African American Chamber John Bible says “We want to pay homage and reflect on everything our ancestors went through. But at the same time, it’s a beautiful turning point for America, and that’s why it’s a multi-cultural celebration.”

Waco community members of all races and backgrounds came together unified to walk down the symbolic Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Juneteenth events throughout Central Texas create the space to honor African Americans of the past, celebrate progress and continue moving forward.

“It’s about equity, it’s about equality, It’s about ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to be able to prosper in our beautiful community,” says Bible.