AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The latest jobs report has been released, showing Texas is leading the nation in job growth.

Texas Workforce Commission Director for Labor Market Information, Mariana Vega, said Texas’ seasonally adjusted labor force surpassed 15 million for the first time in May and continues to grow.

“We added 30,500 people to the workforce in June, which gives us the largest labor force in the series’ history 15,039,800,” Vega said.

On a media call on Friday, TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson also weighed in on the positive news.

“We continue to be excited about this hot blazing economy, the records that we’re setting here in Texas,” Demerson said. “We don’t take that for granted and as commissioner representing employers, I continue to appreciate everything that the employers are doing here in our state…”

According to Vega, the state’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.1%. She said that puts Texas half a percentage point behind the U.S.

“Just as a reminder, 4% is considered full employment,” Vega said. “We’ve had 21 consecutive months of over-the-month growth as well so we like to see that. And we are adding more jobs than any other state…”

Vega also said Texas outpaces the nation in terms of over-the-month and over-the-year job growth.

“We did rank number one among the 50 states in terms of jobs added over the year as well as annual growth rate,” she continued. “So we added 542,500 jobs over the year, for an annual growth rate of 4%.”

Gov. Greg Abbott also praised the jobs report in a statement, saying, “More paychecks mean more opportunities for the people of this great state to thrive.”

According to the labor data for June, the Midland area has the lowest unemployment rate in the state in June at 2.6%. The Amarillo area had the second-lowest at 3.3%, up from 3.2% in May.

Click here to see the jobs report.