Judge returns Ken Paxton fraud case to his home county

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has ordered that the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be returned to his home county in North Texas.

A North Texas judge has ordered the case from Collin County to Houston in Harris County after special prosecutors argued they were unlikely to find an impartial jury in the conservative suburban Dallas County.

However, Paxton’s attorneys argued last July that the judge’s assignment to the case had expired when he ordered the move.

A state district judge in Harris County agreed Thursday and ordered the change-of-venue order voided.