Judge refuses to order Houston to allow Texas GOP convention

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks in Houston. Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention. They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Mayor Turner said Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16. Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state’s largest cities. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Larry Weiman rejected the state GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order, one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said next week’s gathering could not proceed at the downtown convention center.

After a contentious two-hour hearing, Weiman said he was concerned about Houston hospitals reporting they have exceeded their regular intensive-care capacity, as the state’s coronavirus cases and deaths have surged.

The judge’s decision Thursday came as Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time.