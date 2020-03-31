Judge blocks Dallas sick leave ordinance amid virus outbreak

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the city of Dallas from enforcing an ordinance requiring private businesses to offer paid sick leave, but activists contend employees need those benefits more than ever amid the coronvirus pandemic.

District Judge Sean Jordan on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, ruling that a Texas statute prevents cities from enacting their own paid sick leave orders.

The ordinance went into effect in August 2019 but wasn’t set to be enforced with penalties until April 1.

It required employers in Dallas to grant one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked by a staffer.