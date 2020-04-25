Judge bars marketing ‘ozone therapy’ against coronavirus

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have obtained a permanent injunction against a Dallas-based wellness center that had been marketing a purported “ozone therapy” as a treatment for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay issued the order Friday against the Purity Health and Wellness Center and one of its principals, Jean Juanita Allen.

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox called the treatment “fraudulent” and “bogus.”

Messages to Purity and Allen seeking comment were not immediately returned.

It’s the latest business that authorities and watchdogs have warned against in guarding against scams linked to COVID-19, the disease called by the coronavirus.