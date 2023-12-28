FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas will soon be home to the first glow-in-the-dark playground, “Joya” at Oran Good Park, set to open on Jan. 20.

According to Joya at Oran Good Park’s website, the park will be a glow-in-the-dark playground that allows kids to play during the day as well as in the evening.

The Joya at Oran Good Park will be located in Farmers Branch, Texas near Dallas.

Officials said this was an innovative solution aiming to improve the quality of life for its residents, while also offering unique recreation opportunities open to Texans.



Lit Sphere

Tot Playground









“The vision for Joya was brought about through surveying the community and talking to a lot of kids, the true fun experts. With the goal of bringing a signature play space to Farmers Branch, the City’s Parks & Recreation staff, along with City leadership, developed this one-of-a-kind concept. Working with playground and engineering professionals, Kompan, and TNP, Joya has become the first outdoor glow-in-the-dark playground in the United States,” said Joya officials.

Features in Joya Park include:

The Main Playground includes:

Over 18,000 square feet

Swings

Obstacle Course

Zip Line with interactive lights

Spin Zone with LED lights

Glowing Seating

The tot area of the park for kids ages two to five “Tot Playground,” includes:

Over 7,000 square feet

Fenced Area

Lit seating area under custom shade structures

Turf embankment play

Natural sensory play area

Two gated entrances

Ground level and ramp structured play

LED uplit spin zones

The Lit Sphere includes:

27-foot sphere

6 Levels

Hammocks

Dichroic panels

Open slide

Tube slides

Dense Mesh – which is recommended for school-age 6+ and with adult supervision for children under 6

For more information regarding the park visit the Joya at Oran Good Park website.