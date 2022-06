SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland Air Force Base is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter nearby.

Joint Base San Antonio tweeted an alert at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, saying security forces and local law enforcement are responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) – Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.