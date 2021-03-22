‘It’s on us to call out racism and xenophobia’: Rep.Gonzalez on recent violence against Asian-Americans

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez issued a statement “condemning” the attacks on members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community days after Congress held a hearing to discuss a rise in discrimination and violence.

During the congressional hearing, a slate of Asian American lawmakers and scholars said that was supported by former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and insistence upon calling coronavirus the “China virus” or other racist terms.

“It’s on us to call out racism and xenophobia, stand up to bullies, and protect our neighbors and friends,” said Gonzalez in a press release. “I condemn these attacks and will continue to speak out in support of the AAPI community.”