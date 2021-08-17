‘It changed America’: Alamo hosts ground-breaking ceremony for new exhibit

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Monday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Exhibition Hall & Collections Building was hosted by the Alamo.

According to the Alamo leadership, the new Exhibition Hall and Collections Building, scheduled to open in summer 2022, is expected to provide 10,000 square feet of exhibition space—expanding the current galleries fivefold. In addition, the new building will house storage and conservation space for the Alamo collection, ensuring proper care of objects over the long term.

Designed by Gensler, the two-story building is planned to be located behind the Alamo Gift Shop, beyond the historic footprint, and aims to ultimately provide space for traveling exhibitions and other educational resources. Objects from the Alamo collection, according to the facility, will be on view in the Exhibition Hall until it can be shown in the new Visitor Center and Museum, anticipated to open in 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony was emceed by San Antonio reporter Sarah Lucero, and featured remarks from Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Trish DeBerry.