Irving police fatally shoot gun-toting man outside store

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Irving say officers fatally shot a man who was wielding a shotgun after he blasted his way into a closed convenience store.

An Irving Police Department statement says an employee hiding in a washroom at a 7-Eleven reported a man was shooting out the store’s glass doors shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a man emerging from the business.

The police statement says an officer ordered the man to drop the shotgun, then shot the suspect when he failed to comply.

Police identified the man as 69-year-old Joseph Zahaczewski of Irving.