WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that, after reviewing DNA testing results from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), investigators found that the 13 year-old boy in the truck during the fatal March crash involving a van carrying student-athletes from Andrews, Texas, was not the driver.

According to the NTSB, investigators concluded that the boy’s 38-year-old father was driving at the time of the March 15 crash that killed nine people. Alongside the DNA test results that identified the father as the truck driver, post-crash toxicology testing revealed that the father had methamphetamine present in his blood.

The crash, as explained by NTSB, happened on March 15 when a 2007 Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line on FM 1788 and crashed head-on into a 2017 Ford transit van containing a driver and eight passengers. The van held golf team members from the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M.

As noted in the NTSB report, the golf team coach, who was driving the van at the time, and six student passengers were killed in the crash, and two students were seriously injured. Further, the 13-year-old and his father were killed.

NTSB said that the cause of the crash is still under investigation. As of Thursday, investigators had not found evidence of a sudden loss of tire pressure nor any other indicators of failure of the pickup truck’s front left tire. This was a change from previous NTSB statements from April, which previously posed the idea of the front left tire, which was a spare, failing and pulling the truck into the opposing lane.

As the investigation continues, NTSB noted that the information in its reports could be subject to change with the discovery of new evidence and the use of further testing. The full preliminary report can be seen here.

In the wake of its latest report, the NTSB said it will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. EST.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.