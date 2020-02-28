Instrument, electrical, icing woes plagued plane at crash

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was experiencing icing and instrument and other electrical problems when the aircraft he was flying crashed in rural West Texas, killing him and two passengers.

In a preliminary report issued Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot was returning to Abilene Regional Airport early Feb. 20 after experiencing problems with deicing equipment.

An air traffic controller directed the pilot to climb from 4,700 feet to 5,000 feet, and the pilot said he was “pulling up” when radio contact was lost.

The plane crashed in open land near Lake Coleman.