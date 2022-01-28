MILAM COUNTY, Texas – The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in a recent homicide.

On December 5, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a body found in the San Gabriel River off of County Road 428, just north of Apache Pass. Investigators discovered the manner of death was a homicide.

The victim in this case has been identified as Christi Coufal, of Cameron.

Investigators are asking the public for information to assist in this investigation. Investigators are also asking if anyone has video footage from their property (between December 4th at 12:00 p.m. to December 5th at 9:00 a.m.) along FM-1600, just outside the city limits of Cameron to the direction of County Road 428.

This includes County Road 429 (Shackles Lane), FM-908 west of County Road 429 to Apache Pass, FM-487 west of FM-1600 to the FM-486 intersection, and FM-486 south of FM-487 intersection up to County Road 428.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-697-8477 or leave a web tip at: http://milamcounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

Source: Milam County Crime Stoppers