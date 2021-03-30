INDICTED: Former Williamson County deputies charged with manslaughter in death of Javier Ambler

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two former Williamson County deputies have been charged with second degree manslaughter in the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in March 2019.

On Tuesday, a Travis County grand jury charged former deputies James Johnson, 36, and Zachary Camden, 26, who were present at the time of Ambler’s death — which was captured on camera during a filming of crime reality show “Live P.D.,” which Williamson County Sheriff’s Office previously appeared on.

Body camera video showed the both Johnson and Camden use TASERs on Ambler, in addition to showing one of the deputies with a knee in Ambler’s back as he lay facedown on the road.

Johnson and Camden’s bail is set at $150,000 and the court has prohibited them from working with law enforcement agencies or security companies.

“With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community,” said Travis County DA Jose Garza. “While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law.”

Back in October, Ambler’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county, accusing Johnson and Camden of killing Ambler as he begged “I can’t breathe,” during the arrest. The incident began after the two deputies chased Ambler for over 20 minutes after he reportedly failed to dim his headlights.

Calls for justice in Ambler’s death heightened over the past year as national protests, rallies and calls for racial justice in law enforcement, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell, attorneys for Johnson and Camden, released a response on Tuesday afternoon, saying in part:

“Continuing to follow through on his political talking point, newly elected DA Garza has racked up two more indictments against law enforcement officers who were previously cleared through independent criminal and administrative investigations. The indictments were obtained through evidence chosen and presented solely by the District Attorney’s Office… We are requesting a trial as soon possible where we can ensure politics, campaign promises, and sensationalized media portrayals will not distort the truth of what occurred.” Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell, attorneys

The attorneys also write that despite “widespread media mischaracterizations,” Ambler was not pursued for failure to dim headlights, but for evading arrest. They argue that Ambler died due to various heart conditions combined with physical exertion from resisting arrest.

During the Tuesday briefing, Garza said his heart “continues to break” for Ambler’s family and that he while it will never be enough to heal the pain of losing Javier, he and the court will work “vigorously” to pursue justice.