In honor of El Paso victims, dozens donating blood at Texas Capitol

Dozens are gathering outside the Texas Capitol on Monday to give blood in honor of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.

Walmart and AT&T organized the event in coordination with the Austin-based group, We Are Blood. By early Monday morning, all available appointments, about 24, had been booked and organizers are looking to open a second donation center.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, killing 20 and injuring 26. Less than 24 hours later, in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman killed nine people in the city’s entertainment district. The back-to-back mass shootings have left many across the country reeling, and looking for a way to show support and take action.

“I think the Central Texas community is just showing their support for tragedies,” said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement for We Are Blood. “They just want to do something to show their support for those communities.”

As of Monday morning, neither El Paso or Dayton had requested blood, Canedo said. Donations are being taken in anticipation of need from those cities, and as a symbolic way for Texans to honor the victims.

“It just hurts people when these terrible things happen, and we want to be able to do something,” said Leslie Ward, president of AT&T Texas. “So when El Paso is hurting, we thought it was important that everyone at the capitol have a great way to come out and show their support for our colleagues who are hurting.”

The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Although all appointments have been booked, the drive is accepting walk-ups. The donation center can be found on the west side of the Capitol grounds in downtown Austin, between 12th and 13th streets.

